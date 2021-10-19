EJF Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

