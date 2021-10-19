EJF Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,063 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Financial Institutions worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 84.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $494.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

