EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

