EJF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Citigroup by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 361,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,592 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

