Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.