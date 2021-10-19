Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of Eldorado Gold worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 284.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

