Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $18.40 million and $746,807.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.