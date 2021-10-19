Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,458.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $653,661.34 and approximately $5,458.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

