Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Electrocomponents from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

