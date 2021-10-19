Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $12,684.14 and $125.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00132145 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

