Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $6.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.58 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.56 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

