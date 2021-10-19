Eli Lilly and (LLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

