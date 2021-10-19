Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Hits $29,487.25

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $29,487.25 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.60 or 0.06097792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00084936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

