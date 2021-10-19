Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,120,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

