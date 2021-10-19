ELYSIA (EL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $348,611.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $21.37 million and $348,611.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00194134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00089680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

