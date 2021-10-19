Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,834.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $16,834.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 146.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,230,265 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

