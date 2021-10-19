Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.35.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,008. The firm has a market cap of C$107.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

