Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.23

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.23 and last traded at C$53.18, with a volume of 1148933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

