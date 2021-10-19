Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIRE stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

