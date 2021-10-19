Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 26th (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group’s (NYSE:EDR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 26th. Endeavor Group had issued 21,300,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $511,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.31 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

