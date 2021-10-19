Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.15.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$37.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.64.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

