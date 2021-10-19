Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.71. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 44,510 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.