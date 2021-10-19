Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 4334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.