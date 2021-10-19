Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.59. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 108,860 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Quilter Plc grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

