Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $287,379.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.00296961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001885 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

