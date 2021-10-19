Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.