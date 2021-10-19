Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.91% of Enphase Energy worth $225,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

