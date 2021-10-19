Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Enphase Energy worth $246,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.