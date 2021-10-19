EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 217,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,045. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

