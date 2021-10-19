Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

