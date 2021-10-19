Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

