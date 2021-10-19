Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,255 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

