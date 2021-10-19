Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,100 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

