Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,221,268 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

