Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 34,200 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

