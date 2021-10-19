Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.