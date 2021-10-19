Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

