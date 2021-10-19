Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.20 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

