Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,670 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

