Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.32 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of FNV opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.