Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TBK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBK stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

