Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

