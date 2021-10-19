Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

ALLE stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

