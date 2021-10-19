Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

INVA stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

