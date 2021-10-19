Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

