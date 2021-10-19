Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 22,400 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

DB stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

