Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of ProPetro worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

