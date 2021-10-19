Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,650 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

