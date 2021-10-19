Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $373.87 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.