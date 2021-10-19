Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.840-$0.890 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTG opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $135.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

